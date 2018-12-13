Flyers' Alex Lyon: Summoned by parent club
The Flyers recalled Lyon from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.
Brian Elliott (lower body) has returned to Philadelphia to undergo further evaluation, and Michal Neuvirth has done the same to be present for the birth of his child, so Lyon may get an opportunity to start in goal Friday against the Oilers or Saturday against Vancouver. The 26-year-old American hasn't played well in the minors this season, compiling a 3-4-0 record while posting a subpar 3.48 GAA and .907 save percentage in seven appearances.
