Flyers' Alex Lyon: Takes loss in first career start
Lyon allowed four goals on just 22 shots during Thursday's 4-3 loss to New Jersey.
Considering Lyon posted an underwhelming .910 save percentage and 2.90 GAA through 24 AHL games this season, it's not out of the question to suggest he's punching above his weight class in the NHL. Michal Neuvirth projects to see the majority of starts while Brian Elliott (lower body) is on injured reserve, so Lyon's fantasy value remains extremely limited until proven otherwise.
