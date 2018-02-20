Lyon will be the starting goalie for Tuesday night's contest against the Canadiens, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

As soon Petr Mrazek was dealt to Philadelphia on Monday, there was talk that the newly acquired goalie could get the start Tuesday, but the turnaround time proved to be too severe and the incumbent goalie will get the start instead. Lyon looked solid in his first career winning effort, allowing just one goal on 26 shots, and he could be good for another nice showing against a struggling Montreal offense. The Minnesota native could receive starts here and there following the news that Michal Neuvirth (lower body) will miss 4-to-6 weeks, but the starting job almost certainly belongs to Mrazek for now.