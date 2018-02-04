Lyon allowed three goals on 23 shots over two periods in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators on Saturday.

The Flyers stole a point with two third-period goals, including one with just seconds remaining on the clock, but Philadelphia is still searching for a goaltender to replace the injured Brian Elliott (lower-body). Fortunately, the Flyers are hopeful Elliott will return as early as Tuesday. It cannot happen soon enough as Flyers starting goaltenders have yielded 17 goals in the last four games, all losses, since Elliott went down with his injury.