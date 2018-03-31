Lyon was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on emergency conditions Saturday.

Lyon was sent back to the AHL on Wednesday with Michael Neuvirth back from injury, but Neuvirth suffered another injury Wednesday evening to provide an opening behind Petr Mrazek on the depth chart. Lyon will likely be returned to Lehigh Valley when Neuvirth (lower body) is healthy but could be an option for a start or two in the meantime.

