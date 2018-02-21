Lyon saved 25 of 27 shots during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Montreal.

After a strong 25-save win against the Rangers on Sunday, Lyon played well again Tuesday. The rookie's workload is likely to remain limited, though. Petr Mrazek projects to handle the bulk of starts moving forward, so Lyon is probably best viewed as a potential spot starter against favorable opponents for seasonal leagues and daily contests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories