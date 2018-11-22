Lyon allowed four goals on 12 shots before getting pulled in his season debut during a 5-2 loss to the Sabres on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old wasn't a hot pick to stream Wednesday, and this was why. The Sabres are on a seven-game winning streak, and during that stretch, they are averaging 3.86 goals per game. Last season, Lyon went 4-2-1 with a .905 save percentage and 2.75 GAA. He will be headed back to the minors once either Brian Elliott (lower body) or Michal Neuvirth (undisclosed) returns from injury.

