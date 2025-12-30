Gendron scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Lehigh Valley's 3-2 loss to Charlotte on Monday.

This was Gendron's first multi-point effort of the season. The 21-year-old is now at 14 points in 26 games, a pace slightly better than the one that earned him 28 points in 63 regular-season games last year. He's also shooting just 8.1 percent in 2025-26, so there is some room for his offense to grow after he shot 15.4 percent across his first two AHL campaigns.