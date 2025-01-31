Kuzmenko was traded to the Flyers from the Flames on Thursday, along with Jakob Pelletier, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2028 seventh-round pick, in exchange for Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Kuzmenko is the oldest player in the deal at 28 years old. His Flames tenure lasted about a year -- he was dealt from Vancouver to Calgary on Jan. 31, 2024 -- and he earned 40 points over 66 games in the Flaming C. The likelihood that he comes anywhere near his first NHL campaign, a 39-goal, 74-point effort in 2022-23, is slim, especially in a defense-first system like Philadelphia's. Kuzmenko's noted lack of back-checking could also cause a rift with head coach John Tortorella. Still, Kuzmenko may make rookie phenom Matvei Michkov more comfortable -- the two played together with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL in 2021-22 before Kuzmenko made the jump to the NHL. They may even play on the same line together with the Flyers, which would be a welcome change for Kuzmenko, who has often been stuck in a bottom-six spot with the Flames this year when he's not in the press box.