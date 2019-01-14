Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Back in action against Wild
MacDonald (lower body) will rejoin the lineup versus Minnesota on Monday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
MacDonald returns from a six-game stint in the press box. The blueliner is still looking for his first goal of the 2018-19 campaign and has recorded just five helpers in 24 contests. Given his lack of offensive contributions, the 32-year-old won't provide much in terms of fantasy value.
