MacDonald (lower body) will rejoin the lineup versus Minnesota on Monday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

MacDonald returns from a six-game stint in the press box. The blueliner is still looking for his first goal of the 2018-19 campaign and has recorded just five helpers in 24 contests. Given his lack of offensive contributions, the 32-year-old won't provide much in terms of fantasy value.

