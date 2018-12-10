MacDonald has three points and an even rating in the last five games.

The good news is the veteran defenseman is back in the lineup after sitting as a healthy scratch and producing. However, his three assists all came in one game, where he also posted a plus-3 rating. Since then, MacDonald has no points and a minus-3 rating. He has no goals and four points with a minus-3 rating in 13 games this season. Even though he didn't score much in 2017-18, that's a far cry from his production last season (six goals, 21 points and a plus-8 rating).