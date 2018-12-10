Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Back on the ice
MacDonald has three points and an even rating in the last five games.
The good news is the veteran defenseman is back in the lineup after sitting as a healthy scratch and producing. However, his three assists all came in one game, where he also posted a plus-3 rating. Since then, MacDonald has no points and a minus-3 rating. He has no goals and four points with a minus-3 rating in 13 games this season. Even though he didn't score much in 2017-18, that's a far cry from his production last season (six goals, 21 points and a plus-8 rating).
