Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Boasts plus-9 rating in last five games
MacDonald dished out two assists and finished with a team-best plus-3 rating during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.
MacDonald has a plus-9 rating over his past five games and this was his second multi-point effort in that stretch. Despite the recent hot streak, he has just 19 points in 59 appearances for the season, so MacDonald's value in most formats remains limited.
