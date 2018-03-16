MacDonald scored a goal and added an assist during Thursday's 5-3 loss to Columbus.

This was just the second multi-point showing of the campaign for the veteran and it improved MacDonald to only six goals and 11 assists through 55 games. Also, while his two tallies and two helpers through his past five games might stand out, MacDonald hasn't been able to sustain a notable offensive run all season.

