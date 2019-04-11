Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Dresses for only 47 games
MacDonald posted zero goals and nine points with a minus-5 rating and 18 PIM in 47 games this season.
Three of those assists actually came in his final 14 games, but MacDonald still wasn't consistently in the Flyers' lineup, especially down the stretch. He played just five games after March 1. MacDonald has one year remaining on his contract, and with a lot of young defensemen in Philadelphia, it will be interesting to see how much he plays next season.
