MacDonald isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Panthers, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

MacDonald suffered a lower-body injury in early September that was deemed to keep him out six weeks, but the 32-year-old blueliner returned after just two. It's not clear if that's related to his surprise scratch, as MacDonald has been struggling anyway with one assist, a minus-1 rating and six PIM through five games. Christian Folin will take his place. More updates should be available by the postgame press conference.