Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: First 20-point season since 2013-14
MacDonald potted six goals and dished out 15 assists while playing in 66 games in 2017-18, going plus-eight and averaging 19:51 of ice time.
When Philadelphia originally traded for MacDonald back in 2013-14, this kind of production was likely what the front office was looking for, and MacDonald finally delivered. The 21-points were the most he's recorded in orange and black and it was also aided by a career high 7.3 shooting percentage, and his 131 blocked shots were second most on the team. The increase in scoring was especially remarkable since MacDonald was handed a career worst 39.6 offensive zone start percentage, but spending the majority of his ice time on the season with Ivan Provorov certainly helped as well. MacDonald will return to Philadelphia in 2017-18, and even with a youth movement on defense, he figures to play a key part of the blue next year once again.
