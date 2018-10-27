Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Healthy scratch once again
MacDonald will be a healthy scratch Saturday versus New York, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Prior to Thursday's game, MacDonald hadn't dressed since Oct. 13. He'll return to the press box Saturday and Christian Folin will step in to take his place on the blueline.
