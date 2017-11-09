MacDonald (lower body) is seeking clearance from team doctors to be able to resume skating next week, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The veteran defenseman has already missed the last seven games with his injury, but returning to the ice in any capacity should count as a significant milestone in his rehab. MacDonald usually reaches triple digits in the blocked shots column over the course of the season -- he had 18 of those in his first eight games -- so that's what fantasy owners can look forward to upon his return.