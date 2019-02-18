Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Leads team in blocks
MacDonald failed to find the net on either of his two shots on goal but paced the Flyers with seven blocked shots across 16:12 of ice time Sunday in a 3-1 victory over the Red Wings.
MacDonald's activity on the defensive end helped atone for a terrible turnover in the first period that afforded the Wings' Anthony Mantha a clear shot on goal. Fortunately, Mantha couldn't capitalize, and MacDonald later saved the Flyers from letting in another goal by denying a Shane Larkin attempt with one of his blocks. With only eight points in 38 games this season, MacDonald has been a disappointment offensively, but his 81 blocks have at least made him a one-category standout.
