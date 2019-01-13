MacDonald (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup Monday versus the Wild, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

MacDonald was paired up with Shayne Gostisbehere during Sunday's morning skate, which is a good sign that he'll make his return. The veteran blueliner was off to a slow start this season with just five assists in 24 games, and he has missed the last six contests due to this condition. MacDonald's return to the lineup will be preceded by an activation from injured reserve.