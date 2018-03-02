Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Logs just 16:54 in loss
MacDonald blocked two shots through just 16:54 of ice time during Thursday's 4-1 loss to Carolina.
The veteran entered Thursday's contest averaging 20:02 of ice time per game, so it was a little surprising to see his minutes drop significantly. However, the Flyers were trailing most of the night, and MacDonald's far from an offensive force. Fantasy owners can continue to ignore him in most settings.
