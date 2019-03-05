Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Not contributing much
MacDonald has no points and a minus-4 rating in the last six games.
The 32-year-old defenseman had a seven-block game on Feb. 17, but outside of that, he's not contributing much value anywhere. Unless owners need a block specialist -- he's averaging 2.0 blocks per game over the last five contests -- MacDonald can be safely left on the waiver wire. He has no goals and eight points with a minus-7 rating, 16 PIM, 36 shots and 27 hits in 43 games this season.
