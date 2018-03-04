Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Nursing upper-body issue
MacDonald (upper body) is day-to-day and won't play Sunday against the Panthers.
MacDonald has struggled on the Flyers' blue line lately, producing just one goal and a minus-6 rating over the last eight. He was log 18:50 of ice time Saturday against the Lightning, so it's unclear exactly when this injury was incurred. He'll eye a return Wednesday against the Penguins, but his absence will allow Johnny Oduya to make his Flyers debut Sunday.
