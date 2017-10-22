MacDonald (lower body) will miss 4-to-6 weeks of action, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

The 31-year-old blueliner has just one goal in eight games this season, but averages 19:36 of ice time. Despite not being much of a fantasy asset, MacDonald does have 15 shots on goal and 18 blocked shots. While he's out, Brandon Manning will likely slide into a more consistent role for the Flyers.