MacDonald suffered a lower-body injury this offseason and will sit out approximately six weeks.

MacDonald posted 21 points in 66 games last season, and he added two goals against the Penguins in the playoffs. The six-week absence brings him to mid-October and will hold him out for around eight games. The Flyers could have to play musical chairs on the blue line if Ivan Provorov (shoulder) isn't ready for the season opener, either.