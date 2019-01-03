Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Out next two games
MacDonald will miss the Flyers' next two games due to a lower-body injury.
Philadelphia is hoping MacDonald will be able to resume skating Monday, which doesn't exactly bode well for his availability for the evening's matchup with St. Louis. Nonetheless, another update on his status should surface prior to that contest.
