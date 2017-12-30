MacDonald failed to mark the scoresheet for the 11th consecutive game during Friday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay.

MacDonald's locked into a defense-first role with 69.5 percent of his five-on-five shifts beginning in the defensive zone and an average of 2:22 of shorthanded ice time per game. As a result, the veteran defenseman has collected just a single goal and two assists through 23 games this season. There aren't many fantasy settings where he's a viable option.