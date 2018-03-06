Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Preparing to play Wednesday
MacDonald (upper body) is slated to return Wednesday versus the Penguins, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The 31-year-old is spending a career-high 63.7 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the defensive zone this season, which is not an ideal fantasy setup. Simply put, we cannot see many fantasy owners deploying MacDonald, who has only 13 points in 50 games with his overall playing time fleeting.
