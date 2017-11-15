Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Progressing slowly but surely
MacDonald (leg) skated Wednesday and is said to be making progress, though his return isn't imminent, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Back in MacDonald's heyday, he'd be good for a point total in the mid-20s and would also see power-play ice time, but between injuries like these and having to appease fantasy owners only at even strength and the penalty kill, the 31-year-old's fantasy prospects have been fleeting. Expect him to sit out Thursday against the Jets.
