Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Quite in return to lineup
MacDonald recorded zero points, no shots and just three blocks against Minnesota on Monday.
It was an uninspired return to the lineup for MacDonald, who has missed six games as a result of a lower-body injury. The defenseman is still looking for his first goal of the year and has just five helpers in 25 appearances, so fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on him to start lighting the lamp.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...