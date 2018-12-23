Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Records minus-2
MacDonald posted a minus-2 rating with a shot on goal and three blocks in a 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
The veteran defenseman took a step in the right direction with a plus-2 rating on Thursday, but that was essentially erased with his performance Saturday. MacDonald doesn't have a point in nine games, so owners need him to contribute in other categories to make him worth starting. Well, plus/minus isn't one of those categories -- he has a minus-5 rating in the last nine games. The only category MacDonald is consistently contributing positive things to is blocks.
More News
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Back on the ice•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Sitting in press box again•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Unimpressive in return to lineup•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Remains a healthy scratch•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Healthy scratch once again•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Remains out of lineup•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...