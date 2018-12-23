MacDonald posted a minus-2 rating with a shot on goal and three blocks in a 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

The veteran defenseman took a step in the right direction with a plus-2 rating on Thursday, but that was essentially erased with his performance Saturday. MacDonald doesn't have a point in nine games, so owners need him to contribute in other categories to make him worth starting. Well, plus/minus isn't one of those categories -- he has a minus-5 rating in the last nine games. The only category MacDonald is consistently contributing positive things to is blocks.