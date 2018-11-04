Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Remains a healthy scratch
MacDonald took a seat in the press box once again versus the Sharks on Saturday.
The veteran defenseman has played in one game over the last three weeks. During that stretch, he's been a healthy scratch in eight games. In the six contests in which he's played, MacDonald has just one assist, a minus-2 rating, eight PIM and six shots. There's no indication that he will return to the lineup soon.
More News
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Healthy scratch once again•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Remains out of lineup•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Drops out of lineup•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Supplying PIM early in 2018-19•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Shakes off rust in return•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Aiming for Opening Night return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...