Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Remains goalless
MacDonald is still waiting for his first goal this season and has just one assist in the last 11 games.
The veteran defenseman has never been a prolific scorer, but after a decent stat line in 2017-18 -- six goals, 21 points and a plus-8 rating -- MacDonald has just six assists and a minus-2 rating in 32 games this season. He is on pace to surpass his totals in the hits and blocks categories, but MacDonald is also on track to play more games. If he misses any games down the stretch, then he may struggle to beat any of his 2017-18 totals.
