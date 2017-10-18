MacDonald has started 61.9 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the defensive zone and averaged 3:00 of ice time killing penalties per contest through the first six games of the season.

MacDonald has struggled to move the fantasy needle -- outside of the blocked-shots column -- for a number of years, and he hasn't received notable power-play time since the 2014-15 campaign. He projects to continue tilting the scales in the peripheral categories, but with a new guard of young defensemen pushing for ice time, MacDonald's role is likely to decline as the season progresses.