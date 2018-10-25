MacDonald hasn't played since Oct. 13, as he's been a healthy scratch in the last four contests.

There's been a lot going on with MacDonald. He suffered an injury during the preseason that was supposed to keep him out for six weeks, and his wife gave birth to their second child last week, but MacDonald's absence from the lineup is performance based. He has one point in five games this season, and the Flyers have elected to roll with Christian Folin instead.