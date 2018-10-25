Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Remains out of lineup
MacDonald hasn't played since Oct. 13, as he's been a healthy scratch in the last four contests.
There's been a lot going on with MacDonald. He suffered an injury during the preseason that was supposed to keep him out for six weeks, and his wife gave birth to their second child last week, but MacDonald's absence from the lineup is performance based. He has one point in five games this season, and the Flyers have elected to roll with Christian Folin instead.
More News
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Drops out of lineup•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Supplying PIM early in 2018-19•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Shakes off rust in return•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Aiming for Opening Night return•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Out for about six weeks•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: First 20-point season since 2013-14•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.