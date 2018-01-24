MacDonald scored his second goal of the season and blocked four shots through 21:31 of ice time during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Detroit.

The veteran defenseman has been on an impressive offensive run of late with a goal and six assists through his past eight games. However, fantasy owners will definitely want to temper expectations because his recent outburst has him up to just 10 points -- two tallies -- for the campaign. It's also worth noting that MacDonald isn't receiving consistent power-play time and has just 47 shots through 33 games. Taking a flier on his scoring streak having legs is probably only worthwhile in deep formats that also include blocked shots, as he remains a strong contributor in that category with 72 for the year.