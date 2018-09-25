Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Shakes off rust in return
MacDonald (lower body) looked rusty in the first period of Monday's 4-3 preseason loss to the Bruins, according to John Boruk of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
As noted by Boruk, the veteran committed an egregious turnover in the defensive zone and then kicked the puck away from allied goalie Brian Elliott when he was trying to cover. MacDonald missed the scoresheet over 18:38 of ice time and he was whistled for a delay of game penalty in the second period, but he reportedly improved as the game wore on.
