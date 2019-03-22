Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Sits as healthy scratch
MacDonald sat as a healthy scratch during the 3-1 victory against the Blackhawks on Thursday.
The Flyers elected to insert 22-year-old defenseman Philippe Myers back into the lineup. Philadelphia is clinging to its playoff hopes, so if at any point the Flyers coaching staff decides MacDonald is again the better option to help the team win that night, he could quickly return to the lineup. However, if the Flyers fall any further back in the race, it wouldn't at all be a surprise to see Philadelphia let the 22-year-old receive NHL playing time over the veteran MacDonald. The 32-year-old has no goals and nine assists in 47 games this season.
More News
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Still searching for first goal•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Not contributing much•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Leads team in blocks•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Remains goalless•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Quiet in return to lineup•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Back in action against Wild•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...