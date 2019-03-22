MacDonald sat as a healthy scratch during the 3-1 victory against the Blackhawks on Thursday.

The Flyers elected to insert 22-year-old defenseman Philippe Myers back into the lineup. Philadelphia is clinging to its playoff hopes, so if at any point the Flyers coaching staff decides MacDonald is again the better option to help the team win that night, he could quickly return to the lineup. However, if the Flyers fall any further back in the race, it wouldn't at all be a surprise to see Philadelphia let the 22-year-old receive NHL playing time over the veteran MacDonald. The 32-year-old has no goals and nine assists in 47 games this season.