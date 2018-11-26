MacDonald has been a healthy scratch in each of the last three games.

The 32-year-old defenseman got a shot back in the lineup on Nov. 15 and 17, but he posted three shots and a minus-1 rating with no points. Since then, he's been back in the press box. MacDonald isn't useful in many fantasy leagues anyway, but he's particularly irrelevant this season since he's only played eight games.

