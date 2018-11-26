Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Sitting in press box again
MacDonald has been a healthy scratch in each of the last three games.
The 32-year-old defenseman got a shot back in the lineup on Nov. 15 and 17, but he posted three shots and a minus-1 rating with no points. Since then, he's been back in the press box. MacDonald isn't useful in many fantasy leagues anyway, but he's particularly irrelevant this season since he's only played eight games.
More News
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Unimpressive in return to lineup•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Remains a healthy scratch•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Healthy scratch once again•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Remains out of lineup•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Drops out of lineup•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Supplying PIM early in 2018-19•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...