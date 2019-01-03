MacDonald will not play in Thursday's game against the Hurricanes due to injury.

MacDonald has displayed some offensive prowess in past seasons, racking up a career-high six goals to go along with 21 points in 66 games just a season ago. However, he owns just five assists through 24 tilts this year and has seen a career-low 18:01 average ice time with no power play action to speak of. The veteran will take a night off Thursday to heal up for a potential return to the pairings Saturday against the Flames.