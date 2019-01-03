Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Sitting out Thursday
MacDonald will not play in Thursday's game against the Hurricanes due to injury.
MacDonald has displayed some offensive prowess in past seasons, racking up a career-high six goals to go along with 21 points in 66 games just a season ago. However, he owns just five assists through 24 tilts this year and has seen a career-low 18:01 average ice time with no power play action to speak of. The veteran will take a night off Thursday to heal up for a potential return to the pairings Saturday against the Flames.
More News
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Records minus-2•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Back on the ice•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Sitting in press box again•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Unimpressive in return to lineup•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Remains a healthy scratch•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Healthy scratch once again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...