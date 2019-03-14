Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Still searching for first goal
MacDonald has nine assists but hasn't scored a goal in 45 games this season.
In every one of his NHL seasons where he's dressed for more than 50 games, MacDonald has scored at least twice. Still looking for that first goal of 2018-19, he'll need a pair to keep that streak alive if he plays another five games. Because of the lack of scoring, MacDonald has posted his worst points per game average since 2009-10. He also has a minus-5 rating, 18 PIM, 91 blocks and 28 hits this season.
