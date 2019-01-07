Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Still sidelined
MacDonald (lower body) is slated to miss Monday's clash with the Blues, per Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.
The Flyers were hoping to have MacDonald back on the ice Monday, but the team held an optional skate instead and the blueliner remains on injured reserve, per the NHL media site. Without the 32-year-old in the lineup, Robert Hagg and Christian Folin figure to round out Philadelphia's third pairing.
