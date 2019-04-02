MacDonald has remained out of the lineup as a healthy scratch for the last two weeks.

The 32-year-old defenseman hasn't dressed for a game since March 19. With the Flyers eliminated from the playoffs, there isn't much motivation to re-insert MacDonald back into the lineup during this final week. More than likely, the Flyers will let their young defensemen gain more experience this final week. MacDonald has zero goals and nine points in 47 games this season.