Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Still toiling on IR
MacDonald (lower body) remains on injured reserve heading into Saturday's road game against the Devils, according to the NHL's official media site.
It appears that MacDonald will miss a sixth consecutive game. There haven't been any verified reports of the veteran defenseman returning to the ice for a practice or morning skate, and that's generally considered a prerequisite for an injured player getting the green light to return to game action.
