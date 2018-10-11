MacDonald has an assist, six shots on goal and six PIM in four games this season.

The veteran defenseman has supplied shots and PIM to owners early this season. However, MacDonald has always been a guy that hovers around 1.0 shot per game and has posted more than 50 PIM just once in his 10 seasons. Feel free to ride this wave of production, but don't expect it to last all season.

