Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Unimpressive in return to lineup
MacDonald has returned to the starting lineup in each of the last two games. He's recorded three shots on goal and a minus-1 rating in those two games.
The veteran defenseman isn't known for scoring, but his production has been even more sparse than usual in 2018-19, and it led to MacDonald sitting in the press box for three weeks. He has just one assist, nine shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in eight games. With 13 blocks and nine hits, MacDonald isn't even doing all that much in those categories either. Owners can leave MacDonald on the waiver wire in just about every format.
