Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Will miss next two games
MacDonald (leg) won't play Tuesday and is unlikely to play Wednesday, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
That would mean Friday against the Islanders would be the earliest McDonald would return. He's already missed 12 games with this injury, so it's not surprising to see the Flyers being cautious with him.
