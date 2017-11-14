MacDonald will skate Wednesday for the first time since sustaining his leg injury and is targeting a return for Nov. 21 against Vancouver, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

MacDonald has already missed nine games as a result of this ailment and, if the reports are to be believed, is in line to miss at least three more. The stay-at-home blueliner had just one goal on the season prior to getting hurt, but his defensive contributions upon his return could be of immense benefit to his real life team, as well as virtual ones that favor defensive stats.