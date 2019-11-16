Flyers' Andy Andreoff: Assist for first point with Flyers
Andreoff registered an assist in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.
Andreoff set up fellow Flyers newcomer Tyler Pitlick for a first-period goal, but that was all the offense the team could muster. Andreoff recorded 24 points in 159 games over parts of four seasons with the Kings. He spent all of 2018-19 with the Lightning's AHL affiliate prior to signing with the Flyers in July. The 28-year-old forward is more of a physical presence than a scoring threat -- his best offensive year saw him notch 10 points along with 82 hits in 60 games during the 2015-16 campaign.
More News
-
Flyers' Andy Andreoff: Promoted to top level•
-
Flyers' Andy Andreoff: Headed to Philadelphia•
-
Lightning's Andy Andreoff: Sent to minors•
-
Lightning's Andy Andreoff: Gets two points in preseason win•
-
Lightning's Andy Andreoff: Dealt to Lightning•
-
Kings' Andy Andreoff: Minimal usage in stretch run•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.