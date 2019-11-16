Andreoff registered an assist in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.

Andreoff set up fellow Flyers newcomer Tyler Pitlick for a first-period goal, but that was all the offense the team could muster. Andreoff recorded 24 points in 159 games over parts of four seasons with the Kings. He spent all of 2018-19 with the Lightning's AHL affiliate prior to signing with the Flyers in July. The 28-year-old forward is more of a physical presence than a scoring threat -- his best offensive year saw him notch 10 points along with 82 hits in 60 games during the 2015-16 campaign.