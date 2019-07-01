Flyers' Andy Andreoff: Headed to Philadelphia
Andreoff signed a two-year, $1.5 million contract with the Flyers on Monday.
Andreoff spent the entirety of the 2018-19 season with AHL Syracuse, racking up 26 goals and 55 points in 75 games. The 28-year-old forward's deal with Philadelphia is one way, which suggests he'll get an opportunity to secure a spot on the big club's Opening Night roster as a bottom-six forward during training camp.
More News
-
Lightning's Andy Andreoff: Sent to minors•
-
Lightning's Andy Andreoff: Gets two points in preseason win•
-
Lightning's Andy Andreoff: Dealt to Lightning•
-
Kings' Andy Andreoff: Minimal usage in stretch run•
-
Kings' Andy Andreoff: Three assists in last two games•
-
Kings' Andy Andreoff: Quiet in return to action•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...