Andreoff signed a two-year, $1.5 million contract with the Flyers on Monday.

Andreoff spent the entirety of the 2018-19 season with AHL Syracuse, racking up 26 goals and 55 points in 75 games. The 28-year-old forward's deal with Philadelphia is one way, which suggests he'll get an opportunity to secure a spot on the big club's Opening Night roster as a bottom-six forward during training camp.